2071 Atherton Heights Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome in the heart of South End. Convenient access to the light rail, restaurants, shops and night life. This 3 story townhome has wide plank pine flooring. Oversized windows which let in tons of natural light. Open floor plan. Upgraded Kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances with built in cabinets and wine rack. Dual master set up. Privacy fenced patio area. Screens on all windows. One year lease at $1725 or 2 year lease at $1695. Will not last long, schedule your appointment today!

