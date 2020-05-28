All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2071 Atherton Heights Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2071 Atherton Heights Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2071 Atherton Heights Lane

2071 Atherton Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2071 Atherton Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome in the heart of South End. Convenient access to the light rail, restaurants, shops and night life. This 3 story townhome has wide plank pine flooring. Oversized windows which let in tons of natural light. Open floor plan. Upgraded Kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances with built in cabinets and wine rack. Dual master set up. Privacy fenced patio area. Screens on all windows. One year lease at $1725 or 2 year lease at $1695. Will not last long, schedule your appointment today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2071 Atherton Heights Lane have any available units?
2071 Atherton Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2071 Atherton Heights Lane have?
Some of 2071 Atherton Heights Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2071 Atherton Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2071 Atherton Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2071 Atherton Heights Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2071 Atherton Heights Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2071 Atherton Heights Lane offer parking?
No, 2071 Atherton Heights Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2071 Atherton Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2071 Atherton Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2071 Atherton Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 2071 Atherton Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2071 Atherton Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 2071 Atherton Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2071 Atherton Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2071 Atherton Heights Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte