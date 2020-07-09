All apartments in Charlotte
207 N Dotger Avenue #C15
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

207 N Dotger Avenue #C15

207 North Dotger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 North Dotger Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 - First Floor 2 bedroom/1 bathroom end unit condo in the heart of Elizabeth. Located in The Grove, an Art Deco gated condo community which has private parking, secure access to each building, a large pool, an exercise room all surrounded by expansive manicured grounds. This first floor end unit features tons of natural light, an open floor plan, plenty of storage, and a kitchen with granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Enjoy being walking distance to restaurants, parks, hospitals, and plenty of retail. Easy access to the airport, Uptown, and South Park!

(RLNE5638394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 have any available units?
207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 have?
Some of 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15's amenities include granite counters, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 currently offering any rent specials?
207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 pet-friendly?
No, 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 offer parking?
Yes, 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 offers parking.
Does 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 have a pool?
Yes, 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 has a pool.
Does 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 have accessible units?
No, 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 does not have units with dishwashers.

