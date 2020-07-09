Amenities

207 N Dotger Avenue #C15 - First Floor 2 bedroom/1 bathroom end unit condo in the heart of Elizabeth. Located in The Grove, an Art Deco gated condo community which has private parking, secure access to each building, a large pool, an exercise room all surrounded by expansive manicured grounds. This first floor end unit features tons of natural light, an open floor plan, plenty of storage, and a kitchen with granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Enjoy being walking distance to restaurants, parks, hospitals, and plenty of retail. Easy access to the airport, Uptown, and South Park!



