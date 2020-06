Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional, full brick home with all the works. Home features an open yet classic floor plan with soaring ceilings, extensive moldings, and hardwoods throughout. Custom kitchen with abundant storage and tiled baths. Large rooms and front and rear covered porches are perfect for entertaining. Two car detached garage, fenced and irrigated yard, and professional landscaping.