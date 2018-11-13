All apartments in Charlotte
2026 Edison Street
2026 Edison Street

Location

2026 Edison Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2026 Edison Street Available 09/15/19 3 Bedroom Home in Druid Hills!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Druid Hills. This home is equipped with hardwood/tile flooring throughout. Gas Heat and Central Air. This property offers off-street parking with a nice driveway. Appliances include the refrigerator and stove!!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE3540500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

