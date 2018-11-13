Amenities

2026 Edison Street Available 09/15/19 3 Bedroom Home in Druid Hills!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Druid Hills. This home is equipped with hardwood/tile flooring throughout. Gas Heat and Central Air. This property offers off-street parking with a nice driveway. Appliances include the refrigerator and stove!!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



