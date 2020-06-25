All apartments in Charlotte
2020 Union Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

2020 Union Street

2020 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Union Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2020 Union St. - Covered porch
Granite counter tops
Hardwoods throughout
Vaulted ceilings
One time non refundable pet fee of $500
$25/mo pet rent

(RLNE4831613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Union Street have any available units?
2020 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2020 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Union Street offer parking?
No, 2020 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Union Street have a pool?
No, 2020 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 2020 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
