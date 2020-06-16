2013 Union Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex in Villa Heights - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with refinished hardwoods, new kitchen counter tops and a refinished tub! Also features a fenced in backyard, great for entertaining! Close to many restaurants, shopping centers and nightlife.
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE5657834)