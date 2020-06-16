2013 Union Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom Duplex in Villa Heights - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with refinished hardwoods, new kitchen counter tops and a refinished tub! Also features a fenced in backyard, great for entertaining! Close to many restaurants, shopping centers and nightlife.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5657834)