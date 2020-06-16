All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

2013 Union Street

2013 Union Street · (704) 335-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2013 Union Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2013 Union Street · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom Duplex in Villa Heights - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with refinished hardwoods, new kitchen counter tops and a refinished tub! Also features a fenced in backyard, great for entertaining! Close to many restaurants, shopping centers and nightlife.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5657834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Union Street have any available units?
2013 Union Street has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Union Street have?
Some of 2013 Union Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Union Street offers parking.
Does 2013 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Union Street have a pool?
No, 2013 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 2013 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
