1953 Wilmore Dr

Could you picture yourself living in a spacious home in an upcoming area? If so, this beautiful brick manor is for YOU!



Located in the Wilmore Community, minutes from Uptown Charlotte. This area features numerous shopping and retail storefronts and tasty restaurants to explore!



Inside, you will find recently refreshed walls and flooring throughout. The grand living room offers great natural lighting and a lot of space for gatherings!



Need a Recreational Getaway? Perfect! This home is across the street from an recreational park that even offers a Tennis Court!



-Property must currently be accessed via West Boulevard.