Last updated February 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

1953 Wilmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Wilmore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Could you picture yourself living in a spacious home in an upcoming area? If so, this beautiful brick manor is for YOU!

Located in the Wilmore Community, minutes from Uptown Charlotte. This area features numerous shopping and retail storefronts and tasty restaurants to explore!

Inside, you will find recently refreshed walls and flooring throughout. The grand living room offers great natural lighting and a lot of space for gatherings!

Need a Recreational Getaway? Perfect! This home is across the street from an recreational park that even offers a Tennis Court!

-Property must currently be accessed via West Boulevard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Wilmore Dr have any available units?
1953 Wilmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1953 Wilmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Wilmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Wilmore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Wilmore Dr is not pet friendly.
Does 1953 Wilmore Dr offer parking?
No, 1953 Wilmore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1953 Wilmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Wilmore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Wilmore Dr have a pool?
No, 1953 Wilmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Wilmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 1953 Wilmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Wilmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Wilmore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 Wilmore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 Wilmore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
