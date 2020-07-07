1949 Lynnwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy to bike? Yes! Easy to walk? Yes! This fabulous rental condo is in the heart of Myers Park. Not only Close to Park Road dining and shops, it is also close to Freedom Park. The Little Sugar Creek Greenway is within sight - You can bike all the way to NODA! The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, gas stove top, lots of cabinet space and stainless appliances. Hardwoods. Updated bath. The kitchen and dining area overlooks the deck in the backyard area. JUST PAINTED CALMING REPOSE GREY! COME CHECK IT OUT!

PETS CONDITIONAL ( Call for details ) NO SMOKING

