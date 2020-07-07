All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1949 Lynnwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1949 Lynnwood Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1949 Lynnwood Drive

1949 Lynnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1949 Lynnwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy to bike? Yes! Easy to walk? Yes! This fabulous rental condo is in the heart of Myers Park. Not only Close to Park Road dining and shops, it is also close to Freedom Park. The Little Sugar Creek Greenway is within sight - You can bike all the way to NODA! The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, gas stove top, lots of cabinet space and stainless appliances. Hardwoods. Updated bath. The kitchen and dining area overlooks the deck in the backyard area. JUST PAINTED CALMING REPOSE GREY! COME CHECK IT OUT!
PETS CONDITIONAL ( Call for details ) NO SMOKING
http://bit.ly/1949LynnwoodDrive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Lynnwood Drive have any available units?
1949 Lynnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 Lynnwood Drive have?
Some of 1949 Lynnwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 Lynnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Lynnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Lynnwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 Lynnwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1949 Lynnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1949 Lynnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1949 Lynnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1949 Lynnwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Lynnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1949 Lynnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Lynnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1949 Lynnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Lynnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 Lynnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte