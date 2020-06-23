1941 Pheasant Glen Road

Amenities
Welcome home to this dreamy home in Moores Chapel! This home features a spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master suite includes walk in closets, double sink, separate shower enclosure and garden tub! Cozy living room with fireplace. Breakfast area and spacious kitchen. Two car full size garage. Corner lot. Contact us today for a viewing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.