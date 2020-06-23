All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1941 Pheasant Glen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1941 Pheasant Glen Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:35 PM

1941 Pheasant Glen Road

1941 Pheasant Glen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1941 Pheasant Glen Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to this dreamy home in Moores Chapel! This home features a spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master suite includes walk in closets, double sink, separate shower enclosure and garden tub! Cozy living room with fireplace. Breakfast area and spacious kitchen. Two car full size garage. Corner lot. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Pheasant Glen Road have any available units?
1941 Pheasant Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 Pheasant Glen Road have?
Some of 1941 Pheasant Glen Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Pheasant Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Pheasant Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Pheasant Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 Pheasant Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 1941 Pheasant Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Pheasant Glen Road offers parking.
Does 1941 Pheasant Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Pheasant Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Pheasant Glen Road have a pool?
No, 1941 Pheasant Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Pheasant Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 1941 Pheasant Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Pheasant Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Pheasant Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte