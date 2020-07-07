All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

1932 Sandhurst Drive

1932 Sandhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1932 Sandhurst Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single-story brick home with lots to offer! Walk in and you will find a spacious family room perfect for entertaining guests and wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances and tons of cabinet space. All three bedrooms feature ceiling fans and large closets and the full bathroom has gorgeous tile accented walls that give a unique appearance.

Other features include a sunroom that overlooks the fenced-in backyard and leads you out onto a concrete patio.

Located in the Country Club Heights community near lots of dining, shopping and recreation. Less than 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte!

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 Sandhurst Drive have any available units?
1932 Sandhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 Sandhurst Drive have?
Some of 1932 Sandhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 Sandhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Sandhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Sandhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1932 Sandhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1932 Sandhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1932 Sandhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 1932 Sandhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 Sandhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Sandhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1932 Sandhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Sandhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1932 Sandhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Sandhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 Sandhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

