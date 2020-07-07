1932 Sandhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single-story brick home with lots to offer! Walk in and you will find a spacious family room perfect for entertaining guests and wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances and tons of cabinet space. All three bedrooms feature ceiling fans and large closets and the full bathroom has gorgeous tile accented walls that give a unique appearance.



Other features include a sunroom that overlooks the fenced-in backyard and leads you out onto a concrete patio.



Located in the Country Club Heights community near lots of dining, shopping and recreation. Less than 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte!



