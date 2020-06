Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained charmer just minutes from Uptown, SouthEnd, 85 and 77. This cute home has hardwoods throughout and updated kitchen and path with washer and dryer included. Off the living room is a great bonus room for office/study. Large fenced yard with storage/workshop. Pets are conditional. Please note fireplace is not functional.