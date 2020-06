Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Great Location! Rare find 3 bedroom 2 and half bath. Close to everything. Few minutes to uptown Charlotte. New Laminate floor throughout the house but stairs for your safety. Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Move in ready. No water bills to pay. Club house and swimming pool for your enjoyments. Enough parking for you and your guest. Less than five minutes to to the popular South Park Mall, I-485. Bus Stops, Light Rail and lots more. Don't miss this one.