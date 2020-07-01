All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1904 Darbywine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1904 Darbywine Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

1904 Darbywine Drive

1904 Darbywine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1904 Darbywine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on a corner lot offers a huge bonus room, also ideal for use as a 4th bedroom, covered front porch and plenty of space inside! The floor plan includes a spacious Great Room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen. The Master's Suite features a tray ceiling, garden tub and separate shower. Pre-schedule a self guided tour and apply on line at www.Goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Darbywine Drive have any available units?
1904 Darbywine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Darbywine Drive have?
Some of 1904 Darbywine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Darbywine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Darbywine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Darbywine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Darbywine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Darbywine Drive offer parking?
No, 1904 Darbywine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Darbywine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Darbywine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Darbywine Drive have a pool?
No, 1904 Darbywine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Darbywine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1904 Darbywine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Darbywine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Darbywine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte