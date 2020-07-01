1904 Darbywine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on a corner lot offers a huge bonus room, also ideal for use as a 4th bedroom, covered front porch and plenty of space inside! The floor plan includes a spacious Great Room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen. The Master's Suite features a tray ceiling, garden tub and separate shower. Pre-schedule a self guided tour and apply on line at www.Goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.