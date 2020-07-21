All apartments in Charlotte
1903 Sugarbush Drive
1903 Sugarbush Drive

1903 Sugarbush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Sugarbush Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large home for RENT in RIVERBEND, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Granite counter tops, breakfast bar, black & SS appliances, side by side refrigerator, large bonus/bedroom, FENCED backyard with wooded deck, community pool and playground. The following items will be added to this home the week of Aug 26th: New waterproof laminate wood flooring on 1st floor, New Hearth and stone for fireplace, New carpet upstairs, Yard to be reseed, New master shower door. Close to uptown Charlotte, hwy 16, 485, restaurants and shops. Contact listing agent Ana Sturt at 704-907-6907 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Sugarbush Drive have any available units?
1903 Sugarbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Sugarbush Drive have?
Some of 1903 Sugarbush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Sugarbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Sugarbush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Sugarbush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Sugarbush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1903 Sugarbush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Sugarbush Drive offers parking.
Does 1903 Sugarbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Sugarbush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Sugarbush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1903 Sugarbush Drive has a pool.
Does 1903 Sugarbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 1903 Sugarbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Sugarbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Sugarbush Drive has units with dishwashers.
