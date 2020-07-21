1903 Sugarbush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Large home for RENT in RIVERBEND, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Granite counter tops, breakfast bar, black & SS appliances, side by side refrigerator, large bonus/bedroom, FENCED backyard with wooded deck, community pool and playground. The following items will be added to this home the week of Aug 26th: New waterproof laminate wood flooring on 1st floor, New Hearth and stone for fireplace, New carpet upstairs, Yard to be reseed, New master shower door. Close to uptown Charlotte, hwy 16, 485, restaurants and shops. Contact listing agent Ana Sturt at 704-907-6907 for more information.