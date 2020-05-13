All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1823 Union St

1823 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Union Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A must see! Southern charm duplex at its finest in the beautiful residential area of Villa Heights. Enjoy the inviting front porch in this quite friendly neighborhood!

This newly updated home features a dream kitchen with all updated appliances! Get ready to enjoy memorable nights in the large living room that has amazing hardwood floors and fresh paint. This home comes equipped with an updated security system making this home very safe and secure!

Enjoy great summer days in your fenced in backyard! This home is perfect for any resident!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1823-union-st-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Union St have any available units?
1823 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1823 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Union St pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Union St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1823 Union St offer parking?
No, 1823 Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1823 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Union St have a pool?
No, 1823 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Union St have accessible units?
No, 1823 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Union St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Union St does not have units with air conditioning.
