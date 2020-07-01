All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

1801 Beckwith Place

1801 Beckwith Place · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Beckwith Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully updated and remodeled home in 2019 in desirable Plaza Midwood. The location provides close proximity to restaurants, shops, downtown Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Home has tons of character with all new finishing touches. Main story boasts original, refinished hardwood floors, a fully upgraded kitchen with SS appliances and a gorgeous wrap-around porch that is perfect for entertaining. Master's vaulted ceilings and large windows allow for amazing natural lighting. Master closet has 2 spacious closets with full built-ins. Downstairs living area is perfect for a playroom, office, and extra entertaining space. Downstairs bedroom, with en-suite bathroom, does not have a window which meets current egress requirements. The property behind the home has been purchased by the City of Charlotte and a beautiful Greenway is planned. Due to the summer season, landscaper recommended we wait for do yard improvements, but we are willing to structure deal to account for credits for yard customization.

For a private showing, contact David Traugott at 704-584-9374 or david.traugott@redwoodrg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Beckwith Place have any available units?
1801 Beckwith Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Beckwith Place have?
Some of 1801 Beckwith Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Beckwith Place currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Beckwith Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Beckwith Place pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Beckwith Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1801 Beckwith Place offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Beckwith Place offers parking.
Does 1801 Beckwith Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Beckwith Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Beckwith Place have a pool?
No, 1801 Beckwith Place does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Beckwith Place have accessible units?
No, 1801 Beckwith Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Beckwith Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Beckwith Place has units with dishwashers.

