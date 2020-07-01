1801 Beckwith Place

Amenities

Fully updated and remodeled home in 2019 in desirable Plaza Midwood. The location provides close proximity to restaurants, shops, downtown Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Home has tons of character with all new finishing touches. Main story boasts original, refinished hardwood floors, a fully upgraded kitchen with SS appliances and a gorgeous wrap-around porch that is perfect for entertaining. Master's vaulted ceilings and large windows allow for amazing natural lighting. Master closet has 2 spacious closets with full built-ins. Downstairs living area is perfect for a playroom, office, and extra entertaining space. Downstairs bedroom, with en-suite bathroom, does not have a window which meets current egress requirements. The property behind the home has been purchased by the City of Charlotte and a beautiful Greenway is planned. Due to the summer season, landscaper recommended we wait for do yard improvements, but we are willing to structure deal to account for credits for yard customization.



For a private showing, contact David Traugott at 704-584-9374 or david.traugott@redwoodrg.com.