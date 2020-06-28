1772 Evergreen Drive

Amenities

Convenient 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome near Uptown - Subdivision: Bryant Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 1/2

Parking/Garage: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2016

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Ashley Park Elem., Ashley Park Middle, West Charlotte High



This near new end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. It has an open concept living, dining and kitchen area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with large tile shower, dual vanity and separate tub. The end unit home also has a patio and 2 car garage. Located in desired Bryant Park community just off W. Morehead and Freedom Dr. Blocks from Uptown and Bank of America Stadium. Convenient to I-277 and I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1895 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



(RLNE2684279)