Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

1772 Evergreen Drive

1772 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1772 Evergreen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome near Uptown - Subdivision: Bryant Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 1/2
Parking/Garage: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2016
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Ashley Park Elem., Ashley Park Middle, West Charlotte High

This near new end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. It has an open concept living, dining and kitchen area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with large tile shower, dual vanity and separate tub. The end unit home also has a patio and 2 car garage. Located in desired Bryant Park community just off W. Morehead and Freedom Dr. Blocks from Uptown and Bank of America Stadium. Convenient to I-277 and I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1895 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE2684279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1772 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
1772 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1772 Evergreen Drive have?
Some of 1772 Evergreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1772 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1772 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1772 Evergreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1772 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1772 Evergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 1772 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1772 Evergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 1772 Evergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1772 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1772 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1772 Evergreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
