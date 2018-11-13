1733 Matheson Ave. E

Amenities

Unit E Available 04/01/20 NODA/Plaza Midwood Townhouse for rent - Property Id: 429



Townhouse with Midwood Bungalow feel and all the updates you want!

Now Available April 1, 2020!

Right between Midwood and Noda.

3 blocks from Charlotte Country Club and close to light rail.

3 beds 2.5 baths

3rd bed used as office now.

On Suite Baths for Master and Bedroom 2

Updated Master bath with glass shower and sit down vanity. Private water closet.

Walk in closet.

Granite counters and SS appliances. Bamboo Hardwoods through out.

Large 1 car garage (plenty of storage for bikes, weights, motorcycle, etc.)

W/D included

Screened in porch. Open porch. Fire Pit.

End unit with plenty of parking.

Pets considered (sorry no cats).

I am the owner and landlord. I will respond to your inquiry. kirkmartin3@gmail.com or 704-936-seven2three1.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/429

