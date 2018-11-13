All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 2 2020

1733 Matheson Ave. E

1733 Matheson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1733 Matheson Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit E Available 04/01/20 NODA/Plaza Midwood Townhouse for rent - Property Id: 429

Townhouse with Midwood Bungalow feel and all the updates you want!
Now Available April 1, 2020!
Right between Midwood and Noda.
3 blocks from Charlotte Country Club and close to light rail.
3 beds 2.5 baths
3rd bed used as office now.
On Suite Baths for Master and Bedroom 2
Updated Master bath with glass shower and sit down vanity. Private water closet.
Walk in closet.
Granite counters and SS appliances. Bamboo Hardwoods through out.
Large 1 car garage (plenty of storage for bikes, weights, motorcycle, etc.)
W/D included
Screened in porch. Open porch. Fire Pit.
End unit with plenty of parking.
Pets considered (sorry no cats).
I am the owner and landlord. I will respond to your inquiry. kirkmartin3@gmail.com or 704-936-seven2three1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/429
Property Id 429

(RLNE5575707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

