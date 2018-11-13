Rent Calculator
17178 Red Feather Drive
17178 Red Feather Drive
17178 Red Feather Drive
·
Location
17178 Red Feather Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Copper Ridge - Very nice top floor corner unit condo in Ballantyne area. Unit has vaulted ceilings, dining area and large balcony.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4292510)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17178 Red Feather Drive have any available units?
17178 Red Feather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17178 Red Feather Drive have?
Some of 17178 Red Feather Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17178 Red Feather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17178 Red Feather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17178 Red Feather Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17178 Red Feather Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 17178 Red Feather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17178 Red Feather Drive offers parking.
Does 17178 Red Feather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17178 Red Feather Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17178 Red Feather Drive have a pool?
No, 17178 Red Feather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17178 Red Feather Drive have accessible units?
No, 17178 Red Feather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17178 Red Feather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17178 Red Feather Drive has units with dishwashers.
