1700 Camden Rd Unit #303
1700 Camden Rd Unit #303

Location

1700 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

granite counters
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Huge One Bedroom in Popular South End!! - HUGE light and airy one-bedroom loft with 10' ceilings in popular South End! Large windows with tons of natural light! This property is gorgeous and so spacious. Exit your front door and be surrounded by shops, restaurants, entertainment, the light rail and so much more. Granite counters, walk-in closet, with a bath and half bath in this huge 965 sf loft. Property has secure access for both entry of the building as well as parking area. This property will not last long.

Don't miss out! Call immediately to set up a tour of this one of a kind space in South End. Water/Sewer and Trash Collection included. No Smoking and No Pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4980850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 have any available units?
1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 offers parking.
Does 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 have a pool?
No, 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 have accessible units?
No, 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Camden Rd Unit #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
