Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM

16737 commons creek Drive

16737 Commons Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16737 Commons Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com.

SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

$1,400.00 / 2 br / 2.5 ba / Beautifully upgraded townhouse in Ballantyne Area!

In Top Rated School Area of Charlotte, two-story home offers a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a pantry, a walk-in closet in the over-sized master suite, and a single-car garage. Upgraded features include new Paint, Carpet and a new refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included. Utilities charges are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16737 commons creek Drive have any available units?
16737 commons creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16737 commons creek Drive have?
Some of 16737 commons creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16737 commons creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16737 commons creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16737 commons creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16737 commons creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16737 commons creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16737 commons creek Drive offers parking.
Does 16737 commons creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16737 commons creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16737 commons creek Drive have a pool?
No, 16737 commons creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16737 commons creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 16737 commons creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16737 commons creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16737 commons creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

