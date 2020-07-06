16737 commons creek Drive

Amenities

$1,400.00 / 2 br / 2.5 ba / Beautifully upgraded townhouse in Ballantyne Area!



In Top Rated School Area of Charlotte, two-story home offers a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a pantry, a walk-in closet in the over-sized master suite, and a single-car garage. Upgraded features include new Paint, Carpet and a new refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included. Utilities charges are not included.