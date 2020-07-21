All apartments in Charlotte
16320 Wrights Ferry Road

16320 Wrights Ferry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

16320 Wrights Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now renting Wonderful Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath home with beautiful private pond. This home is truly an oasis and has to be seen to understand its beauty. Once entering the grounds you will go to the end of the private property. You will see a large 80's built brick home and that is where you ill find your next home! There is plenty to love about this property but its easier to see it in person to take in its beauty, Schedule today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16320 Wrights Ferry Road have any available units?
16320 Wrights Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 16320 Wrights Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
16320 Wrights Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16320 Wrights Ferry Road pet-friendly?
No, 16320 Wrights Ferry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16320 Wrights Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 16320 Wrights Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 16320 Wrights Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16320 Wrights Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16320 Wrights Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 16320 Wrights Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 16320 Wrights Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 16320 Wrights Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16320 Wrights Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16320 Wrights Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16320 Wrights Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16320 Wrights Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
