All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1621 Lasalle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1621 Lasalle Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

1621 Lasalle Street

1621 Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1621 Lasalle Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick unit. Minutes to 77. Gorgeous hardwood floors and new paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Lasalle Street have any available units?
1621 Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1621 Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Lasalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte