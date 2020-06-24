Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
1621 Lasalle Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM
1 of 7
1621 Lasalle Street
1621 Lasalle Street
No Longer Available
1621 Lasalle Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick unit. Minutes to 77. Gorgeous hardwood floors and new paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have any available units?
1621 Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1621 Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Lasalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Lasalle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Lasalle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
