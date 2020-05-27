1620 Lynford Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage home . Located in the Shannon park area. Close to Shamrock Dr and Easyway Dr. Close to shopping and dining.



Available for a December 17 , 2019 move - in.



This home features :



* Living room

* Kitchen with appliances

* Central air & gas heat

* Laundry hook up

* Backyard

* 1 car garage



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. For additional listings please visit www.k2rental.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.



Renters insurance is required!



Schools:



Briarwood Elementary

Martin Luther King Jr Middle

Garinger High School