1620 Lynford Drive

Amenities
Must see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage home . Located in the Shannon park area. Close to Shamrock Dr and Easyway Dr. Close to shopping and dining.
Available for a December 17 , 2019 move - in.
This home features :
* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & gas heat
* Laundry hook up
* Backyard
* 1 car garage
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. For additional listings please visit www.k2rental.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.
Renters insurance is required!
Schools:
Briarwood Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr Middle
Garinger High School