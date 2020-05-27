All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

1620 Lynford Drive

1620 Lynford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Lynford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage home . Located in the Shannon park area. Close to Shamrock Dr and Easyway Dr. Close to shopping and dining.

Available for a December 17 , 2019 move - in.

This home features :

* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & gas heat
* Laundry hook up
* Backyard
* 1 car garage

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. For additional listings please visit www.k2rental.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing Consultant. If a pet is approved, there is a non refundable pet fee of $350 for each pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.

Renters insurance is required!

Schools:

Briarwood Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr Middle
Garinger High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

