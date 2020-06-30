All apartments in Charlotte
1619 Damascus Street

1619 Damascus Street
Location

1619 Damascus Street, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous RANCH 3-bedroom home in popular Farms at Backcreek is move-in ready! This newer home has lots of bells & whistles including Energy Star Certification, 42" cabinetry, SS appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas, granite counters, walk in closets and spacious baths. Around 1500 sq ft, this property also has the open floor-plan spacing that allows easy transition into rooms. Oversized 2-car garage allowing direct entry into the living room/kitchen makes dropping groceries easy. Beautiful, quiet community w/ community pool right across this home! Only a couple of minutes to University CMC Hospital and a stone's throw to popular restaurants, grocers and shopping. Easy drive to I-85 and I-485 and a just a couple of miles to light rail access! **We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist, Socialserve, or any social media platform!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Damascus Street have any available units?
1619 Damascus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Damascus Street have?
Some of 1619 Damascus Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Damascus Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Damascus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Damascus Street pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Damascus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1619 Damascus Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Damascus Street offers parking.
Does 1619 Damascus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Damascus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Damascus Street have a pool?
Yes, 1619 Damascus Street has a pool.
Does 1619 Damascus Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 Damascus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Damascus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Damascus Street has units with dishwashers.

