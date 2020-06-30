1619 Damascus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous RANCH 3-bedroom home in popular Farms at Backcreek is move-in ready! This newer home has lots of bells & whistles including Energy Star Certification, 42" cabinetry, SS appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas, granite counters, walk in closets and spacious baths. Around 1500 sq ft, this property also has the open floor-plan spacing that allows easy transition into rooms. Oversized 2-car garage allowing direct entry into the living room/kitchen makes dropping groceries easy. Beautiful, quiet community w/ community pool right across this home! Only a couple of minutes to University CMC Hospital and a stone's throw to popular restaurants, grocers and shopping. Easy drive to I-85 and I-485 and a just a couple of miles to light rail access! **We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist, Socialserve, or any social media platform!