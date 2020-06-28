All apartments in Charlotte
1614 Flynnwood Dr

1614 Flynwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Flynwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Unit in Plaza Midwood: Airy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, second-floor unit in the quiet but convenient Merry Oaks neighborhood, adjacent to Plaza Midwood right off of Central Avenue and with easy access to Independence, available 10/1.

This is truly a hidden gem! Close to a number of restaurants, shopping, and the vibrant Eastside, with the comfort of a quiet, small community with plenty of mature trees and landscaping. Living in Woodmere allows you the best of both worlds: easy access to all that Plaza Midwood has to offer, along with a quiet and comfortable location to enjoy downtime.

Your unit features updated kitchen appliances, new lighting and floors, and other fixtures. It even has a skyline view during winter! Please note that one bedroom is fully enclosed while the second bedroom is a loft (perfect for an office!). This unit comes with one dedicated parking spot, with other unmarked spots available for use. This unit does not permit pets or smoking.

$1,100/month rent includes water, trash pick-up, landscaping, pool use, and general exterior maintenance. Tenant will be responsible for utilities, internet/cable, and must have renter's insurance. A one-month security deposit is required.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Email woodmereclt@gmail.com with any questions or to schedule a visit (5 p.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays; some flexibility on weekends with proper notice).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Flynnwood Dr have any available units?
1614 Flynnwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Flynnwood Dr have?
Some of 1614 Flynnwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 1614 Flynnwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Flynnwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Flynnwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Flynnwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Flynnwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Flynnwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1614 Flynnwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Flynnwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Flynnwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1614 Flynnwood Dr has a pool.
Does 1614 Flynnwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1614 Flynnwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Flynnwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Flynnwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
