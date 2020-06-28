1614 Flynnwood Dr

Amenities

Newly Renovated Unit in Plaza Midwood: Airy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, second-floor unit in the quiet but convenient Merry Oaks neighborhood, adjacent to Plaza Midwood right off of Central Avenue and with easy access to Independence, available 10/1.



This is truly a hidden gem! Close to a number of restaurants, shopping, and the vibrant Eastside, with the comfort of a quiet, small community with plenty of mature trees and landscaping. Living in Woodmere allows you the best of both worlds: easy access to all that Plaza Midwood has to offer, along with a quiet and comfortable location to enjoy downtime.



Your unit features updated kitchen appliances, new lighting and floors, and other fixtures. It even has a skyline view during winter! Please note that one bedroom is fully enclosed while the second bedroom is a loft (perfect for an office!). This unit comes with one dedicated parking spot, with other unmarked spots available for use. This unit does not permit pets or smoking.



$1,100/month rent includes water, trash pick-up, landscaping, pool use, and general exterior maintenance. Tenant will be responsible for utilities, internet/cable, and must have renter's insurance. A one-month security deposit is required.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Email woodmereclt@gmail.com with any questions or to schedule a visit (5 p.m. - 7 p.m. weekdays; some flexibility on weekends with proper notice).