1606 Poolside Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REDUCED PRICE!



I am in need of someone to take over my lease for my apartment for March 1st to June 16th 2019. Great value on a short term rental!



NEWLY UPDATED APARTMENT NEAR UPTOWN!



2 Bed, 2 Bath, open floor plan, lots of light, private entrance, 2nd floor unit with stairs and elevator access. Large closets in both bedrooms. Deck off living room. Built in desk area and washer/dryer included in unit.



Apartment complex has 24/7 gym with bikes, free weights, ellipticals, treadmills and more! There is an outdoor pool, dog park, and grills for community use.



Pets are welcome for a monthly fee of

2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 85 pounds per pet. There is a pet fee for the first pet and for the second pet.



Close, easy access to uptown. Greenway and walking distance to Panther Stadium!



*Lease will be written up as one thousand five hundred and fifteen dollars a month but we will pay the difference of two hundred and fifteen dollars for March, April, and May! That is six hundred and forty five dollars off rent! There is an option to extend the lease beyond June 16th.