All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1606 Poolside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1606 Poolside Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1606 Poolside Lane

1606 Poolside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1606 Poolside Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REDUCED PRICE!

I am in need of someone to take over my lease for my apartment for March 1st to June 16th 2019. Great value on a short term rental!

NEWLY UPDATED APARTMENT NEAR UPTOWN!

2 Bed, 2 Bath, open floor plan, lots of light, private entrance, 2nd floor unit with stairs and elevator access. Large closets in both bedrooms. Deck off living room. Built in desk area and washer/dryer included in unit.

Apartment complex has 24/7 gym with bikes, free weights, ellipticals, treadmills and more! There is an outdoor pool, dog park, and grills for community use.

Pets are welcome for a monthly fee of
2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 85 pounds per pet. There is a pet fee for the first pet and for the second pet.

Close, easy access to uptown. Greenway and walking distance to Panther Stadium!

*Lease will be written up as one thousand five hundred and fifteen dollars a month but we will pay the difference of two hundred and fifteen dollars for March, April, and May! That is six hundred and forty five dollars off rent! There is an option to extend the lease beyond June 16th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Poolside Lane have any available units?
1606 Poolside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Poolside Lane have?
Some of 1606 Poolside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Poolside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Poolside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Poolside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Poolside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Poolside Lane offer parking?
No, 1606 Poolside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Poolside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Poolside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Poolside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1606 Poolside Lane has a pool.
Does 1606 Poolside Lane have accessible units?
No, 1606 Poolside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Poolside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Poolside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte