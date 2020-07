Amenities

Beautiful 2-car garage home in the Ballantyne Area!! Open floorpan with tons of upgrades including engineered hardwood, granite countertops, and like-new carpet throughout. Office on the first floor along with a half bath. Another great feature is the second staircase that leads to a second master suite in the rear of the home!! Washer, dryer and fridge included! This home has been very well taken care of, current tenant may be out sooner for an August move in.