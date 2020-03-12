All apartments in Charlotte
1601 Harrill Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 Harrill Street

1601 Harrill St · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Harrill St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1601 Harrill Street Available 01/18/19 Spacious 2 bedroom in desired Belmont neighborhood - NODA - Subdivision: Belmont
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 1930
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Walter G. Byers Elem., Walter G. Byers Middle, West Charlotte High
School

TOTALLY REMODELED!!!! Check out this beautifully remodeled 1930's bungalow in NODA. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area with gorgeous hardwood and tile floors, granite counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms connect with central full bath. Large deck and lower level patio with good sized fenced back yard and 2 car driveway. Located in highly desired Belmont neighborhood just off Parkwood and N. Davidson. Walk to NODA Breweries and Eateries, minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1575 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.

(RLNE3613843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Harrill Street have any available units?
1601 Harrill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Harrill Street have?
Some of 1601 Harrill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Harrill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Harrill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Harrill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Harrill Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Harrill Street offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Harrill Street offers parking.
Does 1601 Harrill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Harrill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Harrill Street have a pool?
No, 1601 Harrill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Harrill Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 Harrill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Harrill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Harrill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
