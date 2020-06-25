1601 Cromwell Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Very cute one level ranch home with updated kitchen and hardwood floors thru-out! Close to uptown!

Nice established neighborhood with Azaleas and mature trees. Formal areas nice for entertaining! Come see this home it won't last long in this area! All questions need to be asked of Elisa at 704-369-4116. FYI this home does NOT qualify for section 8!