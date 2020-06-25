All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

1601 Cromwell Court

1601 Cromwell Court · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Cromwell Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Very cute one level ranch home with updated kitchen and hardwood floors thru-out! Close to uptown!
Nice established neighborhood with Azaleas and mature trees. Formal areas nice for entertaining! Come see this home it won't last long in this area! All questions need to be asked of Elisa at 704-369-4116. FYI this home does NOT qualify for section 8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Cromwell Court have any available units?
1601 Cromwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Cromwell Court have?
Some of 1601 Cromwell Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Cromwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Cromwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Cromwell Court pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Cromwell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1601 Cromwell Court offer parking?
No, 1601 Cromwell Court does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Cromwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Cromwell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Cromwell Court have a pool?
No, 1601 Cromwell Court does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Cromwell Court have accessible units?
No, 1601 Cromwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Cromwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Cromwell Court has units with dishwashers.
