1601 Cromwell Court

Very cute one level ranch home with updated kitchen and hardwood floors thru-out! Close to uptown! Nice established neighborhood with Azaleas and mature trees. Formal areas nice for entertaining! Come see this home it won't last long in this area! All questions need to be asked of Elisa at 704-369-4116. FYI this home does NOT qualify for section 8!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
