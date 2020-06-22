All apartments in Charlotte
16001 Kirsten Nicole Road
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:42 PM

16001 Kirsten Nicole Road

16001 Kirsten Nicole Road · No Longer Available
Location

16001 Kirsten Nicole Road, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get HALF OFF of the 2nd full month OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road have any available units?
16001 Kirsten Nicole Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road currently offering any rent specials?
16001 Kirsten Nicole Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road is pet friendly.
Does 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road offer parking?
No, 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road does not offer parking.
Does 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road have a pool?
No, 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road does not have a pool.
Does 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road have accessible units?
No, 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16001 Kirsten Nicole Road does not have units with air conditioning.
