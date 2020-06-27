All apartments in Charlotte
1600 Fulton Avenue

Location

1600 Fulton Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath corner unit in the heart of Plaza Midwood. Located in a control-access condo building directly off of Central Avenue for easy commuting and access to all the area has to offer. Property is across the street from The Pinhouse, just a block from Resident Culture Brewing Company, and walking distance to Harris Teeter, the Common Market and many other shopping and dining hot spots. Enjoy outdoor living with two balconies, as well as a walk-in closet and abundant built-in storage. Covered parking included for one car and off street parking is also available. Water and washer/dryer included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

