1600 Fulton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath corner unit in the heart of Plaza Midwood. Located in a control-access condo building directly off of Central Avenue for easy commuting and access to all the area has to offer. Property is across the street from The Pinhouse, just a block from Resident Culture Brewing Company, and walking distance to Harris Teeter, the Common Market and many other shopping and dining hot spots. Enjoy outdoor living with two balconies, as well as a walk-in closet and abundant built-in storage. Covered parking included for one car and off street parking is also available. Water and washer/dryer included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.