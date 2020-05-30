All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

15683 King Louis Court

15683 King Louis Court · No Longer Available
Location

15683 King Louis Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live in the Heart of Ballantyne! Updated 3 bed, 3.5 bath Townhome with Attached 1-Car Garage in popular Kingsley community. Kitchen updated. Full Bedroom & Bath on Entry Level in Addition to Over sized One Car Garage. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Great Room with Direct Access to Deck. Master Suite w/ HUGE Walk-In Closet. Large Secondary Bedrooms. Each bedroom has it's own Bathroom! Enjoy the Pool & Neighborhood Amenities!black on black appliances, washer and dryer included. TOP Schools! FRESH PAINT - MOVE IN READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15683 King Louis Court have any available units?
15683 King Louis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15683 King Louis Court have?
Some of 15683 King Louis Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15683 King Louis Court currently offering any rent specials?
15683 King Louis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15683 King Louis Court pet-friendly?
No, 15683 King Louis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15683 King Louis Court offer parking?
Yes, 15683 King Louis Court offers parking.
Does 15683 King Louis Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15683 King Louis Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15683 King Louis Court have a pool?
Yes, 15683 King Louis Court has a pool.
Does 15683 King Louis Court have accessible units?
No, 15683 King Louis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15683 King Louis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15683 King Louis Court has units with dishwashers.
