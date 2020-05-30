15683 King Louis Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Live in the Heart of Ballantyne! Updated 3 bed, 3.5 bath Townhome with Attached 1-Car Garage in popular Kingsley community. Kitchen updated. Full Bedroom & Bath on Entry Level in Addition to Over sized One Car Garage. Large Eat-in Kitchen. Great Room with Direct Access to Deck. Master Suite w/ HUGE Walk-In Closet. Large Secondary Bedrooms. Each bedroom has it's own Bathroom! Enjoy the Pool & Neighborhood Amenities!black on black appliances, washer and dryer included. TOP Schools! FRESH PAINT - MOVE IN READY.