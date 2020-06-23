All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1545 Thomas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1545 Thomas Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:45 AM

1545 Thomas Avenue

1545 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1545 Thomas Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Home In Plaza Midwood! - This charming 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home is a true must see! This home has been upgraded and remodeled and is conveniently located in the desired Plaza Midwood area, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores right off The Plaza and Central Avenue.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms*

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4776580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
1545 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 1545 Thomas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1545 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
No, 1545 Thomas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 Thomas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1545 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1545 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Thomas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte