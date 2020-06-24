All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1522 Pegram St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1522 Pegram St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1522 Pegram St

1522 Pegram Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1522 Pegram Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1522 Pegram St Available 03/15/19 Belmont neighborhood 3 bed, 1 bath brick bungalow with fenced yard - Available 3/15/19 Great location. 5 minutes to uptown in the this Belmont neighborhood. New windows to be installed by 3/10/19. Brick bungalow style, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout. Newly painted. Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Fenced back yard. Included Refrigerator /stove/dishwasher/microwave. Large living room with lots of light, full size dining room plus large kitchen with eat-in area. All electric heat/air. Large attic with pull down stairs with lots of storage available. Belmont Corner Market right next door. Coffee shop down the street.

Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.

Directions: From Central toward uptown, turn right on Hawthorne go approx 1/2 mile,left on Kennon, then right on Pegram. House is first house on right past Belmont Corner Market

(RLNE4727841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Pegram St have any available units?
1522 Pegram St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Pegram St have?
Some of 1522 Pegram St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Pegram St currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Pegram St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Pegram St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Pegram St is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Pegram St offer parking?
No, 1522 Pegram St does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Pegram St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Pegram St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Pegram St have a pool?
No, 1522 Pegram St does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Pegram St have accessible units?
No, 1522 Pegram St does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Pegram St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Pegram St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte