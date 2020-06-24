Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1522 Pegram St Available 03/15/19 Belmont neighborhood 3 bed, 1 bath brick bungalow with fenced yard - Available 3/15/19 Great location. 5 minutes to uptown in the this Belmont neighborhood. New windows to be installed by 3/10/19. Brick bungalow style, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout. Newly painted. Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Fenced back yard. Included Refrigerator /stove/dishwasher/microwave. Large living room with lots of light, full size dining room plus large kitchen with eat-in area. All electric heat/air. Large attic with pull down stairs with lots of storage available. Belmont Corner Market right next door. Coffee shop down the street.



Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.



Directions: From Central toward uptown, turn right on Hawthorne go approx 1/2 mile,left on Kennon, then right on Pegram. House is first house on right past Belmont Corner Market



