Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1521 Princess Place
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:14 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1521 Princess Place
1521 Princess Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1521 Princess Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath House Freshly cleaned and painted New flooring throughout Conveniently located off of Freedom Drive
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 Princess Place have any available units?
1521 Princess Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1521 Princess Place currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Princess Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Princess Place pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Princess Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1521 Princess Place offer parking?
No, 1521 Princess Place does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Princess Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Princess Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Princess Place have a pool?
No, 1521 Princess Place does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Princess Place have accessible units?
No, 1521 Princess Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Princess Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Princess Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Princess Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Princess Place does not have units with air conditioning.
