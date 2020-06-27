Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1515 Parson Street Available 07/31/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Bungalow w/ Skyline View! - Located minutes from downtown Charlotte is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow! Large covered front porch perfect for some rocking chairs. This spacious home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and a walk-in butlers pantry. Off the kitchen is the open area family room that brings in tons of natural light. Large master bedroom includes 2 walk-in closets. Master bath with dual vanities. From the family room, there is access to a large fenced in yard with a skyline view of downtown Charlotte. Washer and dryer included.



Great location on a quiet street. Conveniently located right outside of Uptown, close to shops, and restaurants.



Pets are conditional.



(RLNE5039235)