1515 Parson Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1515 Parson Street

1515 Parson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Parson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1515 Parson Street Available 07/31/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Bungalow w/ Skyline View! - Located minutes from downtown Charlotte is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow! Large covered front porch perfect for some rocking chairs. This spacious home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and a walk-in butlers pantry. Off the kitchen is the open area family room that brings in tons of natural light. Large master bedroom includes 2 walk-in closets. Master bath with dual vanities. From the family room, there is access to a large fenced in yard with a skyline view of downtown Charlotte. Washer and dryer included.

Great location on a quiet street. Conveniently located right outside of Uptown, close to shops, and restaurants.

Pets are conditional.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5039235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Parson Street have any available units?
1515 Parson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Parson Street have?
Some of 1515 Parson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Parson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Parson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Parson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Parson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Parson Street offer parking?
No, 1515 Parson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Parson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Parson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Parson Street have a pool?
No, 1515 Parson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Parson Street have accessible units?
No, 1515 Parson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Parson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Parson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
