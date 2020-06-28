1512 W 4th Street

Amenities

Historic and Charming Bungalow for rent in Wesley Heights. Live like a local and find out what makes Downtown Charlotte so magnetic. Gorgeous interior layout with unlimited design potential. Comfortably blending modern conveniences with historic charm, this home is located right off the new light rail coming to Wesley Heights! The upper level master bedroom/master bath combo is a MUST SEE!! Premium fixture upgrades and hardwood floors in most rooms. Fantastic downtown Charlotte location, close to JCSU, Johnson & Wales, and I-77. Second floor master suite not counted in HLA but the area is finished. Fully fenced & private treed back yard, perfect for pets! Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1512-west-4th-st?p=TenantTurner

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BO1rv6QLT4

also check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgAfR_kA0bY