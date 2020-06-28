All apartments in Charlotte
Location

1512 West 4th Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Historic and Charming Bungalow for rent in Wesley Heights. Live like a local and find out what makes Downtown Charlotte so magnetic. Gorgeous interior layout with unlimited design potential. Comfortably blending modern conveniences with historic charm, this home is located right off the new light rail coming to Wesley Heights! The upper level master bedroom/master bath combo is a MUST SEE!! Premium fixture upgrades and hardwood floors in most rooms. Fantastic downtown Charlotte location, close to JCSU, Johnson & Wales, and I-77. Second floor master suite not counted in HLA but the area is finished. Fully fenced & private treed back yard, perfect for pets! Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1512-west-4th-st?p=TenantTurner
video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BO1rv6QLT4
also check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgAfR_kA0bY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 25
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 W 4th Street have any available units?
1512 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 W 4th Street have?
Some of 1512 W 4th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1512 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 W 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1512 W 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1512 W 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1512 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 W 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1512 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1512 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1512 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 W 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
