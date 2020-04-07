All apartments in Charlotte
1507 Tessava Court
Last updated November 4 2019 at 7:36 PM

1507 Tessava Court

1507 Tessava Court · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Tessava Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to South Park and Light Rail. Home on quiet cul-de-sac in Starmount Forest. Updated home has fresh paint, new carpet, and new light fixtures throughout. Living room features gas fireplace and large windows looking out to the private tree-lined backyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas range, plenty of cabinetry, pantry, and a laundry closet. Breakfast area looks out to backyard through sliding glass door. Second floor features a spacious master bedroom with trey ceiling, a beautiful master bath, two guest bedrooms, a secondary full bath, and lots of closet space. Master bath has garden tub overlooking wooded backyard, a stand up shower, and large walk-in closet. Washer, dryer, and extra refrigerator in garage included. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this conveniently located home close to Little Sugar Creek Greenway and Arrowood light rail station with access to South Charlotte, South End, Uptown, and I-77. Application can be found at RebhanProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Tessava Court have any available units?
1507 Tessava Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Tessava Court have?
Some of 1507 Tessava Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Tessava Court currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Tessava Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Tessava Court pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Tessava Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1507 Tessava Court offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Tessava Court offers parking.
Does 1507 Tessava Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Tessava Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Tessava Court have a pool?
No, 1507 Tessava Court does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Tessava Court have accessible units?
No, 1507 Tessava Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Tessava Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Tessava Court has units with dishwashers.
