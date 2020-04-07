1507 Tessava Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Close to South Park and Light Rail. Home on quiet cul-de-sac in Starmount Forest. Updated home has fresh paint, new carpet, and new light fixtures throughout. Living room features gas fireplace and large windows looking out to the private tree-lined backyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas range, plenty of cabinetry, pantry, and a laundry closet. Breakfast area looks out to backyard through sliding glass door. Second floor features a spacious master bedroom with trey ceiling, a beautiful master bath, two guest bedrooms, a secondary full bath, and lots of closet space. Master bath has garden tub overlooking wooded backyard, a stand up shower, and large walk-in closet. Washer, dryer, and extra refrigerator in garage included. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this conveniently located home close to Little Sugar Creek Greenway and Arrowood light rail station with access to South Charlotte, South End, Uptown, and I-77. Application can be found at RebhanProperties.com