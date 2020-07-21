14971 Santa Lucia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Beautiful 2 bed room 2 full baths with office on 4th floor located in the gated community behind Ballantyne village. This unit is Fully upgrade, Kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances , wine cooler. beautiful back splash with under mount cabinet lights. Tiles in living area, office, kitchen & baths. Charming balcony with view of Ballantyne country club. Master bath has a large custom shower, double vanities ,granite countertops.The closets in both bed rooms feature California closets.