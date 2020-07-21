All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14971 Santa Lucia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14971 Santa Lucia Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:48 PM

14971 Santa Lucia Drive

14971 Santa Lucia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14971 Santa Lucia Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful 2 bed room 2 full baths with office on 4th floor located in the gated community behind Ballantyne village. This unit is Fully upgrade, Kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances , wine cooler. beautiful back splash with under mount cabinet lights. Tiles in living area, office, kitchen & baths. Charming balcony with view of Ballantyne country club. Master bath has a large custom shower, double vanities ,granite countertops.The closets in both bed rooms feature California closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14971 Santa Lucia Drive have any available units?
14971 Santa Lucia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14971 Santa Lucia Drive have?
Some of 14971 Santa Lucia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14971 Santa Lucia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14971 Santa Lucia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14971 Santa Lucia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14971 Santa Lucia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14971 Santa Lucia Drive offer parking?
No, 14971 Santa Lucia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14971 Santa Lucia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14971 Santa Lucia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14971 Santa Lucia Drive have a pool?
No, 14971 Santa Lucia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14971 Santa Lucia Drive have accessible units?
No, 14971 Santa Lucia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14971 Santa Lucia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14971 Santa Lucia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte