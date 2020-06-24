All apartments in Charlotte
Location

14521 Crociani Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome with attached 2 car gar in sought after Ballantyne's Riviera community. Well maintained, spacious corner unit with 9' ceilings throughout. Hardwood floors on main level. Tile in full baths and laundry room. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Neutral paint & lots of natural light. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and private bath featuring separate garden tub/glass shower and dual sinks. Great location close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14521 Crociani Drive have any available units?
14521 Crociani Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14521 Crociani Drive have?
Some of 14521 Crociani Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14521 Crociani Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14521 Crociani Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14521 Crociani Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14521 Crociani Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14521 Crociani Drive offer parking?
No, 14521 Crociani Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14521 Crociani Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14521 Crociani Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14521 Crociani Drive have a pool?
No, 14521 Crociani Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14521 Crociani Drive have accessible units?
No, 14521 Crociani Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14521 Crociani Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14521 Crociani Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
