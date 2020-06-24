14521 Crociani Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome with attached 2 car gar in sought after Ballantyne's Riviera community. Well maintained, spacious corner unit with 9' ceilings throughout. Hardwood floors on main level. Tile in full baths and laundry room. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Neutral paint & lots of natural light. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and private bath featuring separate garden tub/glass shower and dual sinks. Great location close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

