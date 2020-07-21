All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14515 Knowledge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14515 Knowledge Circle
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:28 AM

14515 Knowledge Circle

14515 Knowledge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14515 Knowledge Circle, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1 yr old new House in a great community and neighborhood is perfect for anyone wanting a nice cozy home with a decent sized yard and also be close to shopping and offices in Ballantyne Area of Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14515 Knowledge Circle have any available units?
14515 Knowledge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14515 Knowledge Circle have?
Some of 14515 Knowledge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14515 Knowledge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14515 Knowledge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14515 Knowledge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14515 Knowledge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14515 Knowledge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14515 Knowledge Circle offers parking.
Does 14515 Knowledge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14515 Knowledge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14515 Knowledge Circle have a pool?
No, 14515 Knowledge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14515 Knowledge Circle have accessible units?
No, 14515 Knowledge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14515 Knowledge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14515 Knowledge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte