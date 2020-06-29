14506 Crociani Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful, end unit townhome is filled with lots of natural light, gorgeous hardwoods on the first floor, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with glass mosaic back splash, large island, walk in pantry with tons of storage. Both bedrooms located on upper level with 2 full baths, laundry room also on upper level. Master bedroom has trey ceilings, master bath has a large walk in shower. Large patio area out back, great for entertaining. Water and lawn maintenance are included in rent. Washer and Dryer provided for tenant convenience.