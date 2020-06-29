All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

14506 Crociani Drive

14506 Crociani Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14506 Crociani Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful, end unit townhome is filled with lots of natural light, gorgeous hardwoods on the first floor, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with glass mosaic back splash, large island, walk in pantry with tons of storage. Both bedrooms located on upper level with 2 full baths, laundry room also on upper level. Master bedroom has trey ceilings, master bath has a large walk in shower. Large patio area out back, great for entertaining. Water and lawn maintenance are included in rent. Washer and Dryer provided for tenant convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14506 Crociani Drive have any available units?
14506 Crociani Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14506 Crociani Drive have?
Some of 14506 Crociani Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14506 Crociani Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14506 Crociani Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14506 Crociani Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14506 Crociani Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14506 Crociani Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14506 Crociani Drive offers parking.
Does 14506 Crociani Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14506 Crociani Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14506 Crociani Drive have a pool?
No, 14506 Crociani Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14506 Crociani Drive have accessible units?
No, 14506 Crociani Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14506 Crociani Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14506 Crociani Drive has units with dishwashers.
