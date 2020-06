Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This adorable 3-bedroom, 1-bath ranch features a 1-car garage, vaulted ceilings, and gas cooking. Located in the Oakdale-Coulwood area near NC-16/Brookshire Blvd, schools, parks, a public golf course, Mountain Island Lake, and more! Less than 5 minutes to I-485 access, and less than 10 minutes to I-85 and I-77 access! Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.