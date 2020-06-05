14231 Tranters Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Come view this stunning two bedroom townhouse. Well-lit kitchen with access to nice open patio. Has a beautiful fireplace located in the living room. Large upstairs bedrooms both having attached bathrooms and good size closet space. Laundry room located on bottom floor (w/d included).



View 360 Tour: bit.ly/14231Tranters



Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) included in lease for $12/mo



Special Parking Notes



One space per home directly in front of property, other parking in central parking area

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.