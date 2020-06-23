All apartments in Charlotte
1418 Lexington Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1418 Lexington Avenue

1418 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Lexington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Dilworth bungalow overflowing with charm and character! Located on one of the prettiest tree-lined sections of Dilworth, walkable to shops, restaurants and just half a block from Latta Park. This home is perfect for entertaining with a large dining and living room. Kitchen boasts tile, granite top, gas range, SS fridge and dishwasher. Large master bath features tiled shower. Detached garage is converted to a fantastic hobby room with unheated storage. Front load washer and dryer are included. Beautiful private fenced backyard with deck and large patio. Don't miss this Dilworth gem so close to uptown and all the action!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1418 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1418 Lexington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1418 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1418 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1418 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

