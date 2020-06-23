1418 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Dilworth bungalow overflowing with charm and character! Located on one of the prettiest tree-lined sections of Dilworth, walkable to shops, restaurants and just half a block from Latta Park. This home is perfect for entertaining with a large dining and living room. Kitchen boasts tile, granite top, gas range, SS fridge and dishwasher. Large master bath features tiled shower. Detached garage is converted to a fantastic hobby room with unheated storage. Front load washer and dryer are included. Beautiful private fenced backyard with deck and large patio. Don't miss this Dilworth gem so close to uptown and all the action!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.