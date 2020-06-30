1415 Springwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Company Remarks: New appliances, stove, frig, microwave New HVAC (central air and Gas

South Blvd Location! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath DUPLEX with many updates including new windows , new HVAC! Freshly painted throughout and refinished hardwood floors in the living room and both bedrooms. New plank flooring in the kitchen . New appliances, smooth surface range, microwave and frig. Utility room with additional storage on the back porch ,Private backyard , Pets are conditional with non refundable fee , Non-smoking home. Walking distance to light rail shopping and dining minutes to Uptown. Available today!

Company Remarks: New appliances, stove, frig, microwave New HVAC (central air and Gas