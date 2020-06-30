All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1415 Springwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1415 Springwood Ln
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM

1415 Springwood Ln

1415 Springwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1415 Springwood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
South Blvd Location! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath DUPLEX with many updates including new windows , new HVAC! Freshly painted throughout and refinished hardwood floors in the living room and both bedrooms. New plank flooring in the kitchen . New SS appliances, smooth surface range, microwave and refrigerator.. Utility room with additional storage on the back porch ,Private backyard , Pets are conditional with non refundable fee , Non-smoking home. Walking distance to light rail shopping and dining minutes to Uptown. Available today!
Instructions: Vacant
Company Remarks: New appliances, stove, frig, microwave New HVAC (central air and Gas
South Blvd Location! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath DUPLEX with many updates including new windows , new HVAC! Freshly painted throughout and refinished hardwood floors in the living room and both bedrooms. New plank flooring in the kitchen . New appliances, smooth surface range, microwave and frig. Utility room with additional storage on the back porch ,Private backyard , Pets are conditional with non refundable fee , Non-smoking home. Walking distance to light rail shopping and dining minutes to Uptown. Available today!
Instructions: Vacant
Company Remarks: New appliances, stove, frig, microwave New HVAC (central air and Gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Springwood Ln have any available units?
1415 Springwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Springwood Ln have?
Some of 1415 Springwood Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Springwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Springwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Springwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Springwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Springwood Ln offer parking?
No, 1415 Springwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Springwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Springwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Springwood Ln have a pool?
No, 1415 Springwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Springwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1415 Springwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Springwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Springwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte