Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

1413 Grovewood Dr. - This incredible 3 BR 1.5 BA split level sits on a spacious lot in the gorgeous, established neighborhood of Westchester. Huge windows allow an incredible amount of light into this bright, beautiful home. With tons of space for family and entertaining, this home also has a fenced in back yard with a huge detached 2 car garage. Come and see this home for yourself!



(RLNE5019311)