Move-in ready 2-story home featuring 4 BR/2.5BA plus an office. Neutral paint throughout, abundance of natural light. Entry opens into dining and separate living room with new carpet. Large kitchen has granite counter space, boasts plenty of cabinet, and opens to family room . All bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. 2 car garage. Close to shopping, dining as well as top rated schools.