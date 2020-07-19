All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Tyvola Rd

1409 Tyvola Road · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

Hi my name is Joe, I just purchased this home but I live right next door, attached to my home I Also run my business of 20 years -a boxing/wt lifting gym, youll have full access to this as well, its mostly just for fitness, You are walking distance from the rail line & 2 miles from South park mall.I listed as 3 bedrooms due to the living room or den can be converted into a bedroom. I put Pineville location but approximately 4 miles north of it. Ill pay the 1st $200 of the power bill, All other utilities & basic cable with 2 TVs are included, $800 is the security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Tyvola Rd have any available units?
1409 Tyvola Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1409 Tyvola Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Tyvola Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Tyvola Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Tyvola Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1409 Tyvola Rd offer parking?
No, 1409 Tyvola Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Tyvola Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Tyvola Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Tyvola Rd have a pool?
No, 1409 Tyvola Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Tyvola Rd have accessible units?
No, 1409 Tyvola Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Tyvola Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Tyvola Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Tyvola Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Tyvola Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
